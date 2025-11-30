When Seattle’s airport is expected to be the busiest post-Thanksgiving

From the crowded airports to the long security lines, travelers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and across the country are bracing themselves as they make their way back home post-Thanksgiving. The Sunday after the holiday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year, according to TSA.

Outside of SEA on Sunday afternoon, car after car moved at a crawl.

However, inside the airport it was a surprising sight. SEA airport was calm, not crowded, which surprised Quadir Williams, who spent the holiday and his 30th birthday in Seattle and was headed back to Charlotte.

Sea-Tac traffic on Thanksgiving weekend 2025

What they're saying:

He told FOX 13, he was expecting the line to be out the door. "I had to get here extra early just in case," Williams said. He wasn’t the only one.

"We’re thinking it was busy I said we have to leave early today," Ana Redondo said. She and her husband Luis Ramos are headed to Ireland for Ramos’ birthday. The calm airport was an early birthday present.

"I told my wife what a better way to celebrate than with the Irish and a bunch of beer," Ramos said.

They also used Spot Saver so they didn’t need to worry about TSA security lines. "You can save your spot and be guaranteed a quick passage through TSA," Ramos said.

On Sunday afternoon though, even the TSA line was short.

SEA estimates 180,000 people will pass through the airport on Sunday alone. Across the country, TSA expects more than 3 million people to travel, making it the busiest travel day of the year.

The peak travel times are:

Before 9 a.m.

From 2 to 5 p.m.

From 9 to 11 p.m.

At the baggage claim, Fox 13 met Stephanie Miller who said she typically avoids flying during this time of the year, but it was a breeze.

"Didn’t wait in any lines, everything was running really smoothly," Miller said. "I was fully anticipating a very stressful to and from going to Thanksgiving, but here we are."

Something extra to be thankful for this Sunday after Thanksgiving. SEA airport expects 166,000 passengers to pass through on Monday.

