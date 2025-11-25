Olympic pipeline leak source identified; repair plan in development

The Brief Crews have identified the source of a leak in the 20-inch Olympic Pipeline near Everett, Washington, a critical artery supplying jet fuel to Sea-Tac Airport and over 90% of Oregon’s fuel. This shutdown just before the busy holiday travel season has forced flight diversions and prompted the governors of both Washington and Oregon to declare emergencies to manage potential fuel shortages. While the leak is currently contained within the immediate response area, BP Pipelines is still developing a repair plan and has not yet offered a timeline for restarting the pipeline.



Crews have identified the source of the leak in the Olympic Pipeline, which supplies jet fuel to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA Airport), near Everett, and are now developing a repair plan.

During testing Monday, the leak was confirmed in the 20-inch pipeline segment, which supplies more than 90% of Oregon’s fuel and jet fuel to SEA Airport. There was no indication of a leak in the adjacent 16-inch line.

The Olympic Pipeline, which runs 400 miles from Whatcom County, Washington, to Portland, Oregon, is operated by BP Pipelines North America, Inc.

Crews are working in coordination with federal, state, tribal and local authorities and plan to release an updated pipeline restart timeline as soon as it is available.

Regional impact and response

Local perspective:

The pipeline shutdown comes just as the busy holiday travel season begins, forcing some airlines to divert flights due to fueling issues at Sea-Tac.

The threat of a widespread fuel shortage prompted emergency declarations in two states.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency declaration last week, and Oregon’s governor followed suit Monday night. The Oregon order allows truck drivers to legally drive longer routes to bring in replacement fuel via tanker trucks.

The backstory:

The release of refined products was first reported after a sheen was discovered in a drainage ditch in an agricultural field on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Responders have since deployed boom and oil recovery equipment to contain the product, and officials said no fuel has been observed outside of the immediate response area. The total amount of released product is still being assessed.

The incident is the third for the pipeline in the last five years. In a separate incident, the State Department of Ecology recently fined BP Pipelines nearly $4 million for a 2023 leak near Conway that dumped 25 million gallons of gasoline into the water.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.