Olympic Pipeline shutdown forces Seattle flights to make unexpected fuel stops

With Tuesday projected to be the busiest travel day of the year, some Washington passengers are already facing detours and delays due to ongoing aviation fuel supply issues linked to a shutdown of the Olympic Pipeline.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Alaska Airlines passengers Jeanette and Aly Huckins, traveling to Orlando, learned early Monday their flight would first stop in Pasco to refuel.

"Today is different," said Jeanette. "We were hoping to have a straight flight to Orlando to see our daughters and grandkids but now we have to stop in Pasco to fuel so we can get to Orlando."

The diversion is particularly stressful for Aly, traveling with her dog, Miles.

"It’s just his first time flying so I’m a bit worried about the extended stay and no potty break," she told FOX 13.

Despite the disruption, Jeanette said Alaska Airlines has handled communications well.

"They sent me a text just this morning saying they were stopping at PSC and I didn’t know where that was, so I looked it up and it said Pasco," she said. "I knew about the pipeline so I thought, okay."

Similar diversion chatter has surfaced online, including a flight bound for Fort Myers that reportedly stopped in Pasco as well. Max Chandrasekaran shared a few hours prior to his departure Alaska notified him his flight was diverting to Bozeman.

"It was a rapid approach into Bozeman, descending 3,000 feet per minute," explained Chandrasekaran. "Time was of the essence, and Horizon Air and McGee Air Services teams on the ground did a fantastic job of refueling us within 30 minutes. Nobody left the plane. Some people on the flight flew from BZN to SEA to connect to DCA from Seattle, only to fly back briefly to Bozeman!"

What they're saying:

Aviation expert Scott Hamilton says passengers inconvenienced by the refueling issue might actually be better off stopping over in small airports.

"So you land in Billings or Pasco, you’re at the terminal in a hurry, you’re filled up in a hurry and you can taxi out quickly," explained Hamilton. "That’s why I hope the airlines would avoid these hub airports like the plague."

He warned the timing couldn’t be worse.

"Tomorrow and Sunday are the busiest travel days of the year before and after Thanksgiving busier even than the Christmas holidays," said Hamilton. "You’re going to be looking at the potential for a lot of disruption, a lot of delays. You just have to hope that people will be understanding and they will be patient."

Hamilton emphasized that the refueling challenges are beyond the control of the airlines. He pointed to a difficult year for the industry, with multiple IT issues and federal government shutdown impacts further straining operations.

"This has been a tough year for the airlines and of course for the passengers," he said.

Pipeline Remains Shut Down

East of Everett, crews are working around the clock to resolve the problem. BP reports the Olympic Pipeline remains shut down, with 200 feet of line excavated, but the source of the leak has yet to be identified.

"What the governor has done is he’s created an emergency order to allow truckers to drive longer on the highway to bring in by tank truck as much fuel as they can," noted Hamilton.

Along with Gov. Ferguson's emergency actions, federal lawmakers are now getting involved.

Senator Maria Cantwell released a statement calling on BP for transparency, saying:

"The fact that a blueberry farmer, not BP, first identified the spill, and that it is still not known for certain which of the two pipelines is leaking, raises significant concerns about the capabilities of the Olympic Pipeline’s leak detection systems and the adequacy of your inspection and maintenance programs."

What's next:

Jeanette Huckins summed it up with a hopeful note as she prepared to travel Monday.

"I’m just glad we’re leaving on Monday," said Jeanette. "I would feel bad if it impacted anybody. I’m hoping they get it figured out."

Sea-Tac Airport officials emphasize that while the airport is the landlord and ensures refueling infrastructure is operational, it does not control airline fueling processes, flight operations, or security line management.

Hamilton says flight crews are preparing to assist frustrated travelers even though the delays aren’t of their making.

