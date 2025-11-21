Olympic Pipeline: Crews working nonstop to repair Everett, WA leak

Crews are working around the clock to repair a leak in the Olympic Pipeline that has stopped jet fuel delivery to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right now, there is no timeline for the fix and Governor Bob Ferguson issued an emergency declaration.

SEA Airport possible impacts

His office has said if things aren't fixed by Saturday, the airport could be significantly impacted. BP, which operates the pipeline told FOX 13, crews are doing 24-hour excavation operations and are working closely with federal, state, tribal and local authorities. The pipeline leak is just east of Everett.

"We have come a long way since the 90’s, and I think you know, when you look at the recent failures of the Olympic Pipeline, they could have been a lot worse than and they weren't," Bill Caram, Executive Director of the Pipeline Safety Trust said.

The Pipeline Safety Trust is a watch dog organization that formed after the Olympic pipeline explosion in June of 1999. That explosion killed three boys. When Caram heard about this recent leak, he was instantly reminded of what happened 26 years ago.

What they're saying:

"After the '99 spill, a lot of work went into this pipeline to make sure that something like that would never happen again," Caram said. He adds there have been significant improvements in safety since then, more still needs to be done.

"We still have a significant pipeline failure somewhere in America almost every day," Caram said. "Despite all of that, we still are losing, you know, 10 to 12 lives each year somewhere across the country due to pipeline failure."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Department of Ecology shares photos of work on the Olympic Pipeline in the Everett, WA area in November 2025.

The Department of Ecology shared these photos; one showed a boom placed in the ditch to soak up the fuel. The 400-mile pipeline transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to places like SEA Airport. As of Friday, the airport says, there were no impacts to flights.

FOX 13 reached out to Delta Air Lines. In a statement, the company said it is closely "monitoring the fuel supply, and there are no operational impacts at this time." Alaska Airlines also said it is working to mitigate a potential impact from the Olympic Pipeline fuel leak and is also not experiencing any impacts. At Pipeline Safety Trust, its concern is elsewhere.

"We're much more concerned about, you know, if this were to contaminate water sources," Caram said. Right now, the department of ecology says, there is currently no concern about the leak reaching the Snohomish River

Between 2005 and 2023, there was only one significant problem on this pipeline, but since then, there have been four. "To me, is just a hint that maybe some, you know, mismanagement or under maintenance, is starting to catch up with this pipeline, and I hope that's not true, but it does give me pause," Caram said.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation. Officials are still working to determine how big a leak this really is. They also say there is no ETA as to when it will all be cleaned up, and when the pipeline will reopen.

