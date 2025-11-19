Suspect arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shooting in Lacey, WA

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teens dead last week in Lacey.

The Lacey Police Department said investigators arrested a 20-year-old man in Wenatchee.

Timeline:

On Nov. 14, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 24th Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast. When they arrived at the scene, they found two teen boys with gunshot wounds on the ground. Medics performed life-saving measures, but the two victims died from their injuries at the scene.

Police identified the teen boys as 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen.

What we know:

After several search warrants, evidence collection, surveillance video analysis and interviews, investigators identified a suspect, who was tracked from Lacey to a hotel in Wenatchee. He was taken into custody.

On Wednesday morning, police said the suspect was at the Thurston County Jail on probable cause for two-counts of first-degree murder and two-counts of drive-by shooting.

He is also being held on a no-bail felony warrant for violation of a court order related to a felony domestic violence case from February in Lacey.

