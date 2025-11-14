2 men dead in Lacey, WA shooting

The Brief Two men were fatally shot in Lacey early Friday morning, prompting an investigation into the incident. Police and medics responded around 2 a.m. and found the victims near College Street Southeast and 24th Avenue Southeast, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the men died at the scene.



An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a shooting early Friday morning in Lacey.

At about 2 a.m., officers and medics responded to a report of shots fired near College Street Southeast and 24th Avenue Southeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Medics performed life-saving measures, but the two men died from their injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe this was a drive-by shooting and did not provide a vehicle description.

The identities of the victims are not known.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

