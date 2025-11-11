Seattle named most expensive US city for takeout

The Brief Seattle is ranked as the most expensive U.S. city for takeout, with costs 29% above the national average. Bellevue also ranks high, placing 9th, while Washington state is the third-most expensive for takeout overall. Economists attribute the high prices to regional operating costs and inflation in food and housing.



Seattle diners may want to think twice before ordering food delivery, as a recent study named the city the most expensive in the U.S. for takeout.

The cost to order takeout in Seattle is 29% above the national average, according to NetCredit.

The study analyzed menu data from GrubHub, comparing prices for different fast food chains in 260 different cities, and calculating the average national price for the most popular items.

While Seattle topped the list, Bellevue also made the top 10 for most expensive cities to order takeout, ranking 9th with 16.39% steeper prices than most.

On a state level, Washington is the third-most expensive state for takeout overall, with prices 14.7% above the national average.

Seattlites are paying nearly 50% more for KFC, 36% more for Subway, and 27% more for McDonald's delivery orders, according to the study.

While prices have risen nationwide by 3.4% over the past year, Washington stands out as one of the hardest-hit states.

Economists point to the region’s higher operating costs and persistent inflation in food and housing as key drivers of the local price surge — trends that continue to shape the Pacific Northwest’s dining landscape.

While this study used GrubHub prices, DoorDash also revealed that Seattle is the most expensive city in the U.S. to order food delivery after raising its service fees back in July.

The full study can be found on NetCredit's website.

