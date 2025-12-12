WA Gov. Ferguson updates public on flooding response

The Brief Multiple state elected officials spoke in Tukwila on Friday about the current risks and recovery efforts associated with major flooding in Washington rivers. Gov. Ferguson says the state's infrastructure is under a lot of pressure and urges residents to heed every road closure and evacuation order as to not further endanger themselves nor first responders. President Trump has now approved an emergency declaration for Washington, which multiple local and state officials thanked the administration for on Friday afternoon.



Governor Bob Ferguson is holding a press conference on Friday afternoon as communities across Washington deal with severe flooding conditions due to an enduring atmospheric river this week. All major rivers have crested but one, while many remaining rivers are in major flood stage.

The governor spoke just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Segale Levee in Tukwila to update the public on current evacuations, flooding risks, federal funding advocacy, and impacts to communities, including road and school closures. Senator Maria Cantwell and other local leaders spoke after the governor.

Trump approves emergency declaration

On Friday morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed that President Trump approved an emergency declaration in the state of Washington to make available federal funding for Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima Counties.

What they're saying:

"She was gracious. She asked how we were doing here in Washington state. I appreciate her call and support," said Gov. Ferguson during the press conference. He says the declaration will help with the near and short term help, and that there will be more conversations with the Trump administration for long term funding.

Gov. Ferguson talks to media partners amid ongoing flood response during an atmospheric river

Gov. Ferguson said Skagit and Cedar rivers are facing levels of flooding that residents in Washington have not seen in those areas, asking people to follow the evacuation orders amid "very unpredictable" circumstances as flooding continues in the western part of the state.

Senator Maria Cantwell speaks on flooding response

Senator Cantwell lists flooding impacts such as high-revenue highway closures, border crossing closures, and resident displacements are top of task for local elected leaders and the federal government. "I hope Washingtonians will continue to heed evacuation orders," said the senator in remarks following Gov. Ferguson.

"It's not over yet, but we are glad we are at this moment…with less rain and an opportunity to open communities back up," the senator continued. She says local partners will continue to work with the federal government on the emergency declaration, and that in the near future they will work on a disaster declaration request, which would potentially include more funding if approved by the Trump administration.

"So the issue is that, places like Sumas — which is a border crossing — to be flooded out, and a border crossing closed. To have Highway 2, which is anywhere from $7–$10 million a year of economic impact be closed […] the good news is that federal support is on the way."

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay follows Sen. Cantwell statements

The flood patrol unit is inspecting levees, checking flood levels, and assessing landscapes, allowing King County workers to detect and fill a sinkhole on Thursday night. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with fire district, state and federal partners to mitigate damages to critical infrastructure, according to King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.

"We are not out of the woods yet, this is an unpredictable situation…Carnation was called an island, rivers are still high, and the ground is still saturated," Executive Zahilay said on Friday. He reiterated that community members should heed warnings, road closures, and evacuations to lessen risk to safety for first responders who respond to emergencies.

Zahilay also says a wastewater treatment employee became trapped in the facility during the flooding, and stayed there for days to keep critical treatment operations going, until he was finally able to get out Friday morning.

Washington Department of Transportation responds to flooded road conditions

"This is a dynamic situation; roads are opening and closing, rivers are rising, roads are washing out," said a WSDOT spokesman on Friday. He emphasized that residents should be cautious of standing water as six inches of water can stall a vehicle and 12 inches can cause it to float.

Statement from Washington State Emergency Management

Robert Ezelle, director of Washington State Emergency Management, said all but one of the major rivers crested Thursday night, several of them reaching major flood stage, with one more expected to crest in Eastern Washington on Saturday.

"It's going to take a while for the floodwaters to recede," said Ezelle. "There's a lot of water that fell on the mountains, and it's going to take its time to work through the river drainages. So, they're not going to drop quickly."

Ezelle says they're expecting more weather next week that will raise the rivers again, but only a handful will reach "minor" or "moderate" flood stage. The Skagit River could rise to "major" flood stage again, Ezelle warns.

Historic flooding conditions

On Thursday, Gov. Ferguson called the flooding a "historic situation" as some areas in western Washington were expected to see two feet of water over previous record water levels.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.