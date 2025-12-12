'Seattle News Weekly': Historic flooding across western WA

The Brief On this week's episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Matthew Smith is joined by FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone to talk about the flooding across western Washington. The podcast hosts talk about the setup for this week's atmospheric rivers and what made them different from previous ones to hit western Washington. The hosts also discuss levees and earth mounds in communities like Renton.



This week, western Washington faced historic and widespread flooding caused by two atmospheric river events that hit the region.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Matthew Smith is joined by FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone to discuss the record-level flooding around the region, including flooding from the Cedar River in Renton.

Early Thursday morning, the Cedar River exceeded its all-time major flooding record, reaching 17.22 feet, surpassing its previous 1990 record of 17.1 feet. This trend of historic high-water levels was observed in rivers across western Washington.

Acone describes the power of the water as "quite intense," and notes how the water has continued to inch higher and higher, inundating trails and causing visible damage.

"Matthew, it has really been quite intense. It's a little bit fear-inducing and inspiring, something that really puts it in perspective." — Abby Acone

Big picture view:

In this podcast episode, the two discuss how the city of Renton, like other river communities, has concrete levees and earth mounds. They also talk about how Renton has been closely monitoring the situation, offering free sandbags, and providing a shelter at Saint Matthew's that welcomes pets.

The Cedar River is forecasted to drop to moderate flood stage Friday and below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Dig deeper:

This week's podcast further dives into the common confusion that people have about flooding.

Smith brings up the common confusion about flooding and how it continues even after the rain has stopped.

Acone explains the delayed effect: it takes time for the heavy rain, which is concentrated over the higher elevations (where rain totals are greater), to run off the terrain and flow into the rivers.

"… For example, it's stopped raining here for the last few hours, but the water levels are even higher than what we saw when we were seeing the onslaught of moisture." — Abby Acone

Smith and Acone discuss how this week's weather event was unique because the atmosphere was "blocked up" by a high-pressure system in the Pacific and low pressure to the north. This "conveyor belt of moisture" was locked in place, preventing the system from moving.

Acone also notes that Wednesday's atmospheric river was from a Pineapple Express. It was warmer and had more moisture, causing temperatures to rise into the upper 50s, which is a testament to its tropical nature.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

