Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Yakima County
22
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:23 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:22 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:08 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:50 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:04 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:01 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:59 AM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:47 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:51 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:20 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:49 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:32 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM PST, Benton County
Breaking News

Officer and suspect injured in Bellevue, WA shooting near transit center

By
Published  December 12, 2025 3:15pm PST
Bellevue
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bellevue, Washington.
    • This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting near Bellevue's transit center that left an officer and a suspect injured.

Police shooting near transit center in Bellevue, WA

FOX 13 crews at the scene are gathering information and have learned that the officer and the suspect were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. It is unkown what led up to the shooting.

Police at the scene of shooting involving officers in Bellevue WA

Further information is limited at this time.

Police vehicle at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Bellevue WA

The investigation into the shooting will be led by the King County Force Investigation Team.

Bellevue Police respond to officer involved shooting near Transit Center

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bellevue Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

BellevueNewsCrime and Public Safety