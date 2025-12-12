Officer and suspect injured in Bellevue, WA shooting near transit center

The Brief Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bellevue, Washington. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Authorities are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting near Bellevue's transit center that left an officer and a suspect injured.

Police shooting near transit center in Bellevue, WA

FOX 13 crews at the scene are gathering information and have learned that the officer and the suspect were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. It is unkown what led up to the shooting.

Further information is limited at this time.

The investigation into the shooting will be led by the King County Force Investigation Team.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bellevue Police Department.

