Jimmy Rogers leaves Washington State to become Iowa State head coach

The Brief Jimmy Rogers left Washington State to become the new head football coach at Iowa State on Friday night. Rogers spent just one season as head coach of the Cougars. The team became bowl eligible with a 32-8 victory over Oregon State last week to post a 6-6 record for the season. The Cyclones' coaching job came open when Matt Campbell left to take the Penn State job this week after 10 years leading Iowa State.



The Washington State Cougars will be looking for another new head football coach after Jimmy Rogers left the program to take the head coaching job at Iowa State on Friday night.

Rogers' departure from Pullman was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.com before Iowa State officially announced the hiring. Rogers' new deal with the Cyclones is a six-year contract.

"My family and I are excited to be joining the Iowa State University community and the Cyclone football program," Rogers said in a statement. "Iowa State has been one of the nation's top programs for the last decade and we look forward to building upon its upward trajectory. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity that (Iowa State athletic director) Jamie Pollard has given me to lead the Cyclones.

"From the administration, to the alumni and current student-athletes, this university has everything needed to compete at the highest level in college football,. I am honored to be given this opportunity and responsibility and cannot wait to get started!"

The Cougars went 6-6 this season in Rogers' only season as head coach, reaching bowl eligibility with a 32-8 romp over Pac-12 rival Oregon State last week. Rogers took over as Washington State's head coach last year after winning the FCS national championship as the head coach at South Dakota State.

"Jimmy Rogers is a rising star in college athletics who has very strong ties to the Midwest both as a player and as a coach," Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "He has been on my short-list ever since the first time I met him. He immediately impressed me with his interest in Iowa State University and told me during our first visit several years ago that he wanted to be the next head coach at Iowa State.

"Since our initial meeting, I have stayed in close contact with him and have been very impressed with his work ethic and understanding of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State," he added. "He is a proven winner who has demonstrated throughout his career that he will fit our culture."

The Cyclones' coaching job came open when Matt Campbell left to take the Penn State job earlier on Friday after 10 years leading Iowa State.

Jon Haarlow, WSU Athletics' chief operating officer, is currently serving as Washington State's interim athletic director after the school fired Anne McCoy last month. While the school is looking for a new athletic director to lead the program, they'll now need to find their next football coach as well.

