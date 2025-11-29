Small Business Saturday crowds flock to Seattle’s Pike Place Market and CID

Every Saturday after Thanksgiving, people here at home and across the country are urged to support their neighbors during what’s known as ‘Small Business Saturday.’ That includes more than 657,000 small businesses in Washington state, according to the Office of Advocacy.

At Pike Place Market, the people were out, the businesses were open and so were the hearts, and wallets, of folks who were keeping it local this ‘Small Business Saturday.’

Owner and founder of Rojo Juice, Rhonda Faison told FOX 13 days like Saturday are especially important in places like Seattle where small businesses are competing with large corporations.

Pike Place Market crowds on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2026

What they're saying:

"Small businesses are what really drive the city and really creates a culture, and it keeps our city thriving," Faison said. "I think in this day and age, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in ordering things online and having it shipped to you, so people kind of forget about the small businesses so, it’s nice that we have this particular day on this part of the year that reminds people to shop local."

FOX 13 watched as people of all ages supported all types of businesses, from those who sell fish and seafood, to the produce.

We caught up with the Manager of Choice Produce, Cody Cecil, as he gave out free samples of Lucy Glo Apples. "Exclusive to Washington State, can’t get them anywhere else," he told one person as they walked by.

He told FOX 13, Small Business Saturday, helps build a stronger community.

"That’s the backbone of America basically," Cecil said. "Amazon is convenient for a lot of things, but you don’t need it for everything."

Pike Place Market crowds on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2026

Local perspective:

For every $100 spent at a local business, around 45 of those dollars are reinvested back into the community, according to the American Independent Business Alliance.

"Ooh this looks good," said one person eyeing a chicken dish in the Chinatown International District. The area held a Small Business Saturday Food Walk.

Hoi Ming Chin is part owner of A+ Hong Kong Kitchen and said the event brings extra businesses to the CID. He’s been in business for 18 years and believes small businesses like his offer more personal connections.

"A lot of times we remember what the customer wants, and we know their name," Chin said.

In 2024, American Express estimated that people spent as much as $22 billion on Small Business Saturday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.