Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

The Brief A Pierce County woman was arrested three times in one week for DUI, linked to "whippets" abuse. Incidents include multiple crashes and possession of nitrous oxide canisters in her vehicle. A $50,000 warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was arrested at her home on Nov. 26.



A Pierce County woman remains in jail after being arrested three times for DUI in a single week, allegedly caught doing "whippets" and crashing multiple times.

Timeline:

The first arrest was on Nov. 12, after a witness reported seeing a woman huffing a can of nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets," inside her car while it was still running.

Once deputies arrived, the woman immediately began throwing whippet canisters in her backseat, and was also nude from the waist down.

After failing a field sobriety test, the woman was booked into Pierce County Jail for physical control.

The second arrest happened on Nov. 15 after the woman allegedly crashed into a power box and took out a power pole in Fircrest.

Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fircrest Police

Her car was totaled, and deputies say they found whippet cans scattered across the inside of her vehicle.

She was booked into Pierce County Jail again, this time for DUI and first-degree malicious mischief.

The woman was arrested again on Nov. 20 following a witness report about her being slumped over in her car, surrounded by whippet canisters.

The same deputy who arrested the woman days prior arrested her again for DUI, stopping her just before she left the parking lot.

There was a fourth incident in Tacoma on Nov. 23 where the woman hit a parked car and totaled her car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Then, on Nov. 24, the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office issued a $50,000 warrant for the woman's arrest, saying she was a high-risk danger to the community.

Deputies arrested the female suspect at her home for the DUI warrant on Nov. 26.

Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office warned the public that whippets are highly addictive inhalants, and to seek help if you or a loved one is suffering from an addiction.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.