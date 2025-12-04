How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Atlanta Falcons on the road this Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. The game will air on FOX 13 Seattle, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Seattle aims for their 10th win, with key players returning to practice ahead of the matchup.



The Seattle Seahawks look to enter double-digits in the win column this season as they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 14.

While the Seahawks are coming off a dominant shutout win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the struggling Falcons have lost six of their past seven games.

When is the Seahawks vs Falcons game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs Falcons is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Where is the Seahawks vs Falcons game?

The Seahawks will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs Falcons game on?

The Seahawks vs Falcons game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area.

Kevin Kugler will call the play-by-play while Daryl Johnston provides color analysis with Allison Williams reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. PT for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 106 or 380, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The Seattle Seahawks are tied for the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams, both teams sitting with a 9-3 record. The Hawks have only lost one game on the road this year and set a franchise record 10-game road win streak in the 2025 season.

The Seahawks may be getting some key players back this game as safety Julian Love, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and wide receiver Dareke Young recently returned to practice. Additionally, linebacker Ernest Jones IV is coming off a career game, recording two interceptions – one for a touchdown – and a team-high 12 tackles against the Minnesota Vikings.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,336, and previously broke Seattle's single-season receiving yards record, topping DK Metcalf's 1,303 yards in 2020.

After the Falcons, the Seahawks will take on the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) at home next week.

