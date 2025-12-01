Seattle weather: Cold start to December, light rain at times

The Brief Seattle will see mostly dry weather early this week, with heavier rain expected Friday. November was unusually warm, often leading to cooler Decembers; light showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions Wednesday. A weak system will bring rain Thursday, followed by significant rain Friday, raising snow levels above pass levels before potentially dropping over the weekend.



The next few days look more dry than wet in the greater Seattle area, but heavier rain will hit later this week.

It was the seventh-warmest November in Seattle in 81 years. We ran 2.1 degrees above normal with an average temperature of 48.6 degrees. So, what does that mean for December? Eight out of the 10 warmest Novembers had a cooler than average December. We are certainly starting the month off chilly today.

Western Washington will see a round of light showers this Monday afternoon, with another round of overnight showers. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 40s.

What's next:

After some quick-hitting showers Tuesday morning, the rest of the day looks mainly dry. Wednesday will be dry and mostly cloudy.

Another weak system will hit on Thursday, but more significant rain will move into Western Washington on Friday. This system will be tapping into subtropical moisture, so snow levels will rise to above pass levels. Friday will be our wettest and warmest day of the week.

Big picture view:

Snow levels could drop again over the weekend for a round of pass-level snow.

