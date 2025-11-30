Seattle weather: Clear, cool day for marathon runners ahead wetter week

Another round of dry weather to finish off this long holiday weekend. Overall, blue skies with some hours of partly cloudy conditions for this Sunday. Difference between today and Saturday — colder starts and less of a breeze through the region.

Futurecast for 11-30-25

Some cities started off below the freezing line this morning in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s today.

High temperatures for 11-30-25

Tomorrow still tracks for the next opportunity of rain showers in the forecast. This is mainly late Monday and potentially into Tuesday as well. Wednesday looks to be dry, but there's a chance looming for another weather maker late this next work week to bring new precipitation to the forecast.

7-day forecast for 11-30-25

FYI: December 21 is the first official day of winter.

