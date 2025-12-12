Washington State reportedly set to hire Kirby Moore as new head football coach

article

The Brief Washington State is reportedly hiring Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as their new head coach. Moore takes over the job from Jimmy Rogers, who left after only one season to become the new head coach at Iowa State. Moore, 35, is a Prosser native and the younger brother of New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore.



Washington State University is reportedly set to hire Missouri offensive coordinator and Prosser native Kirby Moore as their new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

The hire was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Moore, 35, is the younger brother of New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore. He's spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Moore replaced Jimmy Rogers as the head coach at Washington State. Rogers left WSU after just one season as head coach to become the new head coach at Iowa State University.

Like his older brother, Moore played for Chris Petersen at Boise State as a wide receiver for four years from 2009-2013. When his college playing career wrapped up, Moore spent one season coaching at the College of Idaho before becoming a graduate assistant under Petersen at the University of Washington.

He left the Huskies to coach at Fresno State in 2017, where he rose from a wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, which included two years coaching alongside another Washington head coach in Kalen DeBoer.

Moore was then hired by Drinkwitz to become the offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2023. The Tigers are 29-9 over the last three years with Moore as OC, including an 11-win season in 2023 and a 10-3 season last year. The Tigers went just 8-4 this season, which came partly due to quarterback Beau Pribula missing a month with an injury.

The Washington State job will be the first head coaching opportunity for Moore.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WSU football coach Jimmy Rogers goes to Iowa State

Jimmy Rogers leaves Washington State to become Iowa State head coach

Washington State reaches bowl eligibility with 32-8 romp over Oregon State

Wayne Knight’s 58-yard TD downs Washington State in 24-20 loss to No. 21 James Madison

Zevi Eckhaus leads Washington State to 28-3 win over Louisiana Tech

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.