Zevi Eckhaus leads Washington State to 28-3 win over Louisiana Tech

article

The Brief Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass before running for two scores and Washington State cruised to a 28-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Eckhaus had a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Meredith, and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, and a 1-yard touchdown. Eckhaus completed 17 of 25 passes for 146 yards and carried 11 times for 56 yards. Kirby Vorhees capped the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining and finished with 76 yards on 16 carries.



Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass before running for two scores and Washington State cruised to a 28-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Eckhaus finished off the first possession for Washington State (5-5) with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Meredith and the Cougars led 7-0 after one quarter.

Eckhaus ran it in from the 7-yard line on a keeper for 14-0 advantage. Drew Henderson missed a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but the Cougars jumped offside and Henderson nailed a second-chance 51-yarder to get Louisiana Tech (5-5) on the scoreboard.

Eckhaus scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to finish a 14-play, 66-yard drive that began in the third period and took 8:39 off the clock.

Kirby Vorhees capped the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining and finished with 76 yards on 16 carries.

Eckhaus completed 17 of 25 passes for 146 yards and carried 11 times for 56 yards.

The Bulldogs managed just 167 total yards, 107 on the ground.

Washington State, playing as an independent before returning to a revamped Pac-12 Conference next season, and Conference USA member Louisiana Tech met for the first time. Both teams have two chances to earn one more victory and qualify for a bowl game.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WSU votes to increase tuition at WA campuses

Washington State University fires athletic director Anne McCoy

Former Cougar and NFL Quarterback Luke Falk releases Mind Strength Playbook

Washington State falls 10-7 to Oregon State on Anthony Hankerson's fourth quarter TD

WSU bounces back with 28-7 victory over Toledo

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.