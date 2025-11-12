Washington State University fires athletic director Anne McCoy

article

The Brief Less than two years after being promoted to the role, Washington State University is parting ways with athletic director Anne McCoy. McCoy was named the interim athletic director for WSU when Pat Chun left to take the same position at the University of Washington in March 2024. The interim title was removed in June 2024 with McCoy handling the role ever since. The school will conduct a nationwide search for their next athletic director. Jon Haarlow, WSU Athletics' chief operating officer, will serve as the interim athletic director in place of McCoy.



Less than two years after being promoted to the role, Washington State University is parting ways with athletic director Anne McCoy.

The change in leadership was first reported by Percy Allen of The Seattle Times.

"Anne has provided steady leadership through one of the most complex and pivotal periods in the history of Cougar Athletics," WSU president Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement. "She built a strong foundation for the program’s future grounded in integrity, academic success, and care for our student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Anne’s decades of service and her unwavering commitment to Washington State University."

McCoy was named the interim athletic director for WSU when Pat Chun left to take the same position at the University of Washington in March 2024. The interim title was removed in June 2024 with McCoy handling the role ever since.

The school will conduct a nationwide search for their next athletic director. Jon Haarlow, WSU Athletics' chief operating officer, will serve as the interim athletic director in place of McCoy.

Among her hiring decisions, McCoy was responsible for signing football coach Jimmy Rodgers and men's basketball coach David Riley. She was also involved in navigating the collapse of the previous version of the Pac-12 Conference and aided in the process of adding nine schools back to the conference, along with a media rights deal for the rebuilt league.

In addition to McCoy's departure, deputy athletic director Ike Ukaegbu also left the department to become a deputy athletic director/chief operating officer for Utah State University's athletic department.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, Washington State University, The Seattle Times and Utah State University.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Former Cougar and NFL Quarterback Luke Falk releases Mind Strength Playbook

Washington State falls 10-7 to Oregon State on Anthony Hankerson's fourth quarter TD

WSU bounces back with 28-7 victory over Toledo

Zevi Eckhaus throws two TDs, runs for another in WSU's 28-7 win over Toledo

Washington State blows 10-point lead to Virginia, loses 22-20 on late safety

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.