Washington State blows 10-point lead to Virginia, loses 22-20 on late safety

article

The Brief Kirby Vorhees was tackled for a safety with 2:41 left to play that served as the decisive score in a 22-20 Washington State loss at No. 18 Virginia. The Cougars held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter before a Harrison Waylee 2-yard touchdown run, and Will Bettridge 34-yard field goal tied the game with 2:55 left to play. The ensuing kickoff pinned Washington State at their own 2-yard line, setting up the game-winning safety for Virginia.



Virginia’s Kam Robinson and Hunter Osborne stuffed Kirby Vorhees in the end zone for a game-winning safety, sending the No. 18 Cavaliers to a wild 22-20 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Virginia trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. Harrison Waylee had a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:45 left, and Will Bettridge made a tying 34-yard field goal with 2:55 to go.

Jahmal Edrine had five catches for 102 yards, helping the Cavaliers (6-1) to their fifth consecutive win. Cam Ross had a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 18 for 27 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 1-yard TD run, but he threw two interceptions.

The Cougars (3-4) scored first on Joshua Meredith's 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Meredith finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

Jack Stevens' 37-yard field goal late in the first half lifted Washington State to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Coming off its open date, Virginia’s offense struggled to get in gear. The Cavaliers were outgained 318-175 through three quarters.

Waylee's TD run capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive as Virginia's offense started to find its way.

The takeaway

For the second straight week, Washington State traveled across the country with its sights set on knocking off a ranked foe. A week after coming up short at then-No. 4 Mississippi, the Cougars had another frustrating result.

Virginia looked sluggish before rallying in the fourth.

Up next

Washington State: After three straight road games, the Cougars return home to host Toledo next Saturday.

Virginia: Travels to Chapel Hill for an ACC matchup with Bill Belichick and North Carolina next Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch WSU Cougars football vs No. 18 Virginia game live

Washington State falls short against No. 4 Ole Miss

Washington State Cougars fall to Ole Miss in Saturday matchup

How to watch WSU Cougars vs No. 4 Ole Miss game live

Zevi Eckahus throws for 2 TDs as Washington State beats

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.