Zevi Eckahus throws for 2 TDs as Washington State beats Colorado State 20-3

article

The Brief Zevi Eckhaus threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-3 Washington State victory over Colorado State on Saturday night. The Cougars' defense forced a fumble from Justin Marshall in the second quarter, blocked an Isaiah Hankins field goal in the fourth quarter, and made three stops on fourth downs to hold the Rams to only a lone Hankins field goal. Jeremiah Noga's 35-yard touchdown catch, and Ademola Faleye's 2-yard touchdown catch led the scoring for WSU.



Zevi Eckhaus threw two touchdown passes and Washington State's defense held Colorado State without a touchdown at home for the first time in 85 games as the Cougars cruised to a 20-3 victory on Saturday night.

Washington State (3-2) held a road opponent without a touchdown for the first time since October of 2006. The Cougars surrendered 59 points twice in back-to-back losses to North Texas and Washington entering the game. It was the first road win for first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

Colorado State (1-3) turned the opening possession into a 50-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins and a 3-0 lead against its future Pac-12 Conference opponent.

Eckhaus had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Noga and Jack Stevens followed with a 37-yard field goal as Washington State scored on its first two possessions for a 10-3 lead.

Leo Pulalasi had the Cougars' longest run of the season when he rushed up the middle for 45 yards to the Rams' 8-yard line before they settled for Stevens' 21-yard field goal and a 13-3 advantage with 5:16 left before halftime.

Tucker Large and Caleb Francl, who also had a fumble recovery, stuffed the Rams' Tahj Bullock on fourth down and a half-yard at midfield and Eckhaus turned it into a 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Ademola Faleye on third and goal for a 20-3 lead at the half.

Eckhaus completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards. Pulalasi rushed three times for 50 yards.

Jackson Brousseau totaled 188 yards on 19-for-28 passing for the Rams.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch WSU Cougars vs Colorado State Rams game live

Washington Huskies ride 28-point fourth quarter to 59-24 victory over WSU in Apple Cup

WSU to begin selling beer, wine at football games starting with Apple Cup

WSU to begin selling beer, wine at football games starting with Apple Cup

Washington State miscues cost team game, North Texas takes 59-10 win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .