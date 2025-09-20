Washington Huskies ride 28-point fourth quarter to 59-24 victory over Washington State in Apple Cup

article

The Brief Demond Williams Jr. threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 88 yards and a score as the Huskies. Three of Williams' four TD passes came in a 28-0 fourth quarter for UW that blew open the game. Jonah Coleman scored two rushing touchdowns and caught six passes for 104 yards and a score, and Denzel Boston caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Washington. Zevi Eckhaus threw for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Cougars kept the game close until the fourth quarter, trailing only 31-24 before Washington pulled away.



Demond Williams Jr. threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a 59-24 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Williams was at the heart of Washington’s offensive success with 298 yards through the air and another 88 on the ground, but the Huskies made use of other weapons on their way to 471 total yards.

Running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns to help a dominant rushing attack. Denzel Boston led all receivers with 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The Huskies scored on every possession, extending their season-opening scoring streak to 21 straight drives. Washington scored touchdowns on seven of its eight scoring drives.

Washington opened the 117th Apple Cup with a touchdown drive as Boston caught a 29-yard pass from Williams.

There was uncertainty at quarterback for Washington State heading into the game as coach Jimmy Rogers did not name a starter before Saturday’s game. Senior Zevi Eckhaus started in place of redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter, who threw three interceptions last week in a 59-10 loss to North Texas.

Eckhaus was intercepted on Washington State’s first drive by safety Alex McLaughlin. The interception sparked back-to-back touchdowns from Washington, both on the ground courtesy of Williams and Coleman.

The Cougars’ only touchdown of the half came when Eckhaus found redshirt freshman tight end Bo Baker for his first collegiate catch and touchdown.

The instate rivals traded touchdowns to start the second half, with Boston adding his second score on a contested catch in the corner of the end zone to open the fourth quarter.

The Cougars committed back-to-back turnovers after the Boston score, starting with a second interception by Eckhaus which McLaughlin returned for a touchdown. Eckhaus also fumbled on the first play of the next possession.

Another Coleman touchdown run and a 59-yard touchdown reception by senior Omari Evans capped the scoring as the Huskies secured their 76th win in the Apple Cup series.

The takeaway

Washington: A dominant offensive performance led Washington to its first road win since November 2023 against Oregon State. Since coach Jedd Fisch took over in 2024, the Huskies had lost five straight on the road while winning every home game.

Washington State: The Cougars continue to struggle on the ground. Washington State rushed for 33 yards after ranking in the bottom five in the FBS in rushing yards per game.

Up Next

Washington: Hosts reigning national champion Ohio State on Saturday.

Washington State: Visits Colorado State on Saturday.

