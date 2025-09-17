WSU to begin selling beer, wine at football games starting with Apple Cup

The Brief Washington State University is introducing a new pilot program that will allow for walk-around beer and wine sales at Gesa Field during football games. Alcohol sales will begin two hours before kickoff and conclude at the end of the third quarter. Fans can purchase a maximum of two alcoholic beverages at a time, and the student section will remain alcohol-free.



Washington State University will launch a new pilot program allowing walk-around beer and wine sales at Gesa Field, starting with the September 20, 2025, Apple Cup game against Washington.

The university says the program is designed to enhance the fan experience while maintaining a commitment to safety and responsible consumption.

The program aligns WSU with other Pac-12 institutions and follows a model that has been reviewed by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board's enforcement team.

What to know:

Beer and wine will be available at general concession stands throughout the stadium, except in the student section. Sales will begin two hours before kickoff and end at the conclusion of the third quarter.

"We listened to our fans and developed a pilot program that enhances the game day experience while prioritizing safety and responsibility," said Jon Haarlow, Senior Deputy Athletic Director/COO. "In collaboration with Aramark Sports + Entertainment and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, we've created a plan that meets all regulatory requirements and supports a safe, welcoming atmosphere for all fans."

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. (Myk Crawford/Getty Images)

What are the rules for purchasing alcohol?

To purchase alcohol, patrons must be 21 years or older and present a valid government-issued ID or obtain a wristband. There is a two-drink limit per transaction, and a guest may not be in possession of more than two alcoholic beverages at a time. Beer will be sold in cans no larger than 16 ounces, and wine will be served in a 9-ounce plastic cup.

Will alcohol be available everywhere in the stadium?

Beer and wine will be sold at select locations throughout the stadium concourse, including Rogers Field before the game. Alcohol will not be sold in the student section, which will remain alcohol-free with a zero-tolerance policy. The former beer garden has been elimina

Can I leave the stadium and come back in?

No, re-entry is not permitted at Gesa Field once a ticket has been scanned. This policy also applies to Rogers Field/Cougville, which has become part of the ticketed Gesa Field footprint.

What about other game day locations?

The pregame tailgate, Kickoff at the CUB, remains open in the CUB Senior Ballroom and does not require a game ticket. The Hollingbery Fieldhouse will remain closed to the public on game days and will host private corporate events. The club level and suite areas of Gesa Field will have unchanged alcohol service, with the exception of the new no re-entry policy.

