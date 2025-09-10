Why are there so many fruit flies in Seattle right now?

The Brief Fruit flies are swarming Seattle right now, drawn to ripe fruits and moist environments like drains and garbage disposals. These pests live for 40 to 50 days, thriving in warm temperatures and increase during summer and fall. DIY traps and thorough cleaning can effectively reduce fruit fly infestations in homes.



Have you noticed fruit flies buzzing around more than usual in Seattle?

From grocery stores to kitchen sinks, these tiny pests seem to pop up everywhere this time of year, hovering near anything even remotely sweet.

Late summer is peak fruit fly season, but don’t worry — there are simple, natural ways to prevent them and trap the ones already invading your space.

Keep reading to learn what attracts fruit flies and how to kick them out of your home for good.

What attracts fruit flies?

According to Arrow Exterminators, fruit flies are drawn to ripe or fermenting fruits and vegetables, making kitchens a prime target. But it’s not just produce — they’re also attracted to drains, garbage disposals, empty bottles and cans, trash bags and even damp cleaning supplies like rags and mops.

What really draws them in are the perfect conditions: food waste combined with a warm, moist environment where they can thrive.

A presentation of fresh bananas, in a grocery store on May 7, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How long do fruit flies live?

A common myth is that fruit flies live for just 24 hours, but their lifespan is actually 40 to 50 days and they can live longer in warmer temperatures.

Generally, fruit flies thrive in the summer and the fall, which can be attributed to how much produce is bought and sold during this time of year.

Studies from the National Center for Biotechnology Information show that cold temperatures impact fruit fly survival significantly. At 60 degrees Fahrenheit, their lifespan shortens, but their development ceases completely below 53 degrees.

Why are there so many flies around my houseplants?

If there seems to be an endless number of flies around your houseplants, these are not fruit flies. These are actually fungus gnats, which are attracted to moist soil.

This type of infestation can be prevented by avoiding overwatering, allowing soil to dry out and using yellow sticky traps for the adult flies.

To get rid of larvae completely, spray the soil with a 1:1 water and 3% hydrogen peroxide solution, or repot the plant in well-draining soil.

Where do fruit flies lay eggs in the house?

Fruit fly eggs are not visible without a microscope because of how small they are, but are generally laid in fermenting or decaying, sweet, organic material which includes fruits and vegetables.

They also lay their eggs in the slimy, organic film found in kitchen drains and garbage disposals, as well as trash and compost, mops, sponges and rags.

How many eggs can a fruit fly lay?

Fruit flies can lay over 500 eggs.

How to make a DIY fruit fly trap:

According to home and garden experts, making a DIY fruit fly trap is fairly simple:

Take a jar and punch a few small holes in the lid with a hammer and nail.

Fill the jar with ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar and a few drops of liquid dish soap.

Leave it out and wait.

What is the best way to get rid of fruit flies for good?

In addition to a DIY fruit fly trap, commercial fruit fly traps are considered the most effective way to get rid of the flies.

According to Terro, a brand of home insect control products, it recommends doing the following:

Remove spilled or dropped food.

Empty trash cans and clean them.

Clean grime off of appliances, including your dishwasher.

Scour cabinets, which may have food residue on them.

Flush out sinks and drains with a cleaning fluid.

Keep sinks dry when not in use.

Dispose of or clean mops, cleaning rags or sponges.

Remove any food that could be attracting fruit flies.

Will fruit flies go away on their own?

According to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists, temperatures this week in Seattle will remain above 53 degrees Fahrenheit, which won't stop fruit fly development.

Generally, fruit flies will not go away on their own, considering their population grows as long as there is a food source and comfortable temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 reporting, Terro, Gardeners' World, the National Center for Biotechnology Information and Arrow Exterminators.

