Crews rescue man on trail at Seattle's Golden Gardens

By
Published  December 10, 2025 10:49am PST
Ballard
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Seattle crews are responding to reports of a mudslide at Golden Gardens on Wednesday.
    • Officials said the slide is impacting a trail.

SEATTLE - Seattle fire crews rescued a man from a trail at Golden Gardens Park on Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department posted on X that crews were responded to initial reports of a mudslide at 8000 Seaview Avenue Northwest at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said the slide was impacting a trail at the park.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was no mudslide on the trail next to the dog park. 

However, crews did rescue a man who reportedly slid down the trail and was stable. He did not need to be taken to the hospital. 

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department. 

