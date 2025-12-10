Crews rescue man on trail at Seattle's Golden Gardens

The Brief Seattle crews are responding to reports of a mudslide at Golden Gardens on Wednesday. Officials said the slide is impacting a trail.



Seattle fire crews rescued a man from a trail at Golden Gardens Park on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department posted on X that crews were responded to initial reports of a mudslide at 8000 Seaview Avenue Northwest at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said the slide was impacting a trail at the park.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was no mudslide on the trail next to the dog park.

However, crews did rescue a man who reportedly slid down the trail and was stable. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.