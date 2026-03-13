Thousands without power as snow falls in western WA

Thousands of people across western Washington lost power on Friday as snow dipped down to the lowlands. Schools are closed across the region as WSDOT closes and reopens major roadways.

By mid-morning Friday, more than 25,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were experiencing a power outage. Those numbers will be updated on the PSE Outage Map page.

For Seattle, there were nearly 1,500 homes and businesses without power by 11 a.m., according to Seattle City Light. The utility will update their SCL Power Outage map throughout the day.

The snow comes after a days-long windstorm event caused outages as well, for which local utility companies thanked customers for their patience.

Tree down in western WA on Fri., Mar. 13, 2026

What they're saying:

"Work will continue around the clock until power is restored to all customers. While field crews report significant progress, they are still encountering significant issues in Skykomish and Greenwater.," read a statement, in part, on the PSE website.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Local perspective:

Additionally, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport issued a ground delay this morning, as airport crews work to de-ice planes and monitor snow conditions.

What you can do:

Keep reading for tips on dealing with power outages.

Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Safety first. Never touch or go within 35 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized.

Conserve Heat: If temperatures are low, especially in later evening hours, close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use Generators Safely: If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve Food: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on Neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage.

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the inclement weather.

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