Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen in Seattle's Mount Baker Tunnel following crash

The Brief The two right eastbound lanes inside the Mount Baker Tunnel along I-90 are blocked due to a crash. WSDOT is asked drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays.



The two right eastbound lanes inside the Mount Baker Tunnel along I-90 were briefly blocked due to a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Car crash blocked eastbound lanes inside I-90 tunnel in Seattle

(WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out a social media alert asking drivers to expect delays in the area.

Crews said eastbound I-90 was backed up to the juncture with I-5 near the stadiums. At 1:35 p.m., the lanes reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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