Motorhome fire shuts down I-90 East in Seattle's Mount Baker Tunnel

(WSP)

Two separate vehicle fires have led to significant traffic disruptions in Seattle on Monday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol.

Motorhome fire on I-90 East

What to know:

As of 12:40 p.m., a motorhome fire completely blocked eastbound Interstate 90 in the Mount Baker tunnel. Trooper Johnson advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Johnson said another car was involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Car fire on I-5 south

In a separate incident, a car fire on southbound Interstate 5 at Spokane Street has resulted in all lanes being blocked. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative paths to their destinations.

Authorities are working to clear the roadways and ensure safety.

No further details about the fires or any potential injuries have been released at this time. Motorists are advised to stay updated on traffic conditions and plan their routes accordingly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT and WSP.

