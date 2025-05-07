In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA opening date getting closer
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - Construction of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, with recent developments indicating a potential opening between mid-June and mid-July.
Keep reading to learn more about the iconic burger chain's first Washington location and when you could sink your teeth into a Double-Double.
Power infrastructure installed
What we know:
On May 6, a Facebook user in a community forum posted an image of Clark Public Utilities connecting power to the site, marking a significant milestone in the project's timeline.
The user wrote, "A significant step forward is underway as Clark Public Utilities begins connecting power on site today."
Construction of Washington state's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, with recent developments indicating a potential opening soon. (Screenshot from In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook group)
This development suggests that the restaurant is moving closer to completion.
Anticipated opening timeline
What we don't know:
While In-N-Out corporate has not officially confirmed an opening date, local community members have shared expectations of a summer launch.
In the same In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA community forum on Facebook, administrator Steve Mathis noted, "We anticipate it will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July.
Construction of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, Wash. (Screenshot from In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook page)
Strategic location, design
The backstory:
The Ridgefield In-N-Out is situated off I-5 at Pioneer Street, within the Union Ridge Town Center, adjacent to establishments like Costco and McDonald's.
According to the Columbian, the restaurant is designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 vehicles. In alignment with city preferences, the building will feature darker colors and alternative materials, deviating from the chain's traditional red-and-white aesthetic.
An exterior view of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Jan. 23, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Community, economic impact
Local perspective:
The introduction of In-N-Out to Ridgefield is anticipated to boost local employment and attract visitors from neighboring areas, including Portland and Seattle. The city's collaboration with In-N-Out aims to ensure that the establishment complements the community's character and infrastructure.
The Ridgefield In-N-Out will be located at 5801 Pioneer Canyon Drive. View current In-N-Out Burger locations online.
The Source: Information in this story came from the In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA public Facebook page.
