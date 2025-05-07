The Brief On May 6, Clark Public Utilities began connecting power to the Ridgefield In-N-Out site, marking a significant milestone in the construction process. While In-N-Out corporate has not confirmed an official opening date, local community members anticipate the restaurant will open between mid-June and mid-July. The upcoming In-N-Out is situated off Interstate 5 at Pioneer Street within the Union Ridge Town Center, adjacent to establishments like Costco and McDonald's. The restaurant is designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 vehicles.



Construction of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, with recent developments indicating a potential opening between mid-June and mid-July.

Power infrastructure installed

What we know:

On May 6, a Facebook user in a community forum posted an image of Clark Public Utilities connecting power to the site, marking a significant milestone in the project's timeline.

The user wrote, "A significant step forward is underway as Clark Public Utilities begins connecting power on site today."

Construction of Washington state's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, with recent developments indicating a potential opening soon. (Screenshot from In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook group)

This development suggests that the restaurant is moving closer to completion.

Anticipated opening timeline

What we don't know:

While In-N-Out corporate has not officially confirmed an opening date, local community members have shared expectations of a summer launch.

In the same In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA community forum on Facebook, administrator Steve Mathis noted, "We anticipate it will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July.



Construction of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, Wash. (Screenshot from In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook page)

Strategic location, design

The backstory:

The Ridgefield In-N-Out is situated off I-5 at Pioneer Street, within the Union Ridge Town Center, adjacent to establishments like Costco and McDonald's.

According to the Columbian, the restaurant is designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 vehicles. In alignment with city preferences, the building will feature darker colors and alternative materials, deviating from the chain's traditional red-and-white aesthetic.

An exterior view of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Jan. 23, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

Community, economic impact

Local perspective:

The introduction of In-N-Out to Ridgefield is anticipated to boost local employment and attract visitors from neighboring areas, including Portland and Seattle. The city's collaboration with In-N-Out aims to ensure that the establishment complements the community's character and infrastructure.

The Ridgefield In-N-Out will be located at 5801 Pioneer Canyon Drive. View current In-N-Out Burger locations online.

The Source: Information in this story came from the In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA public Facebook page.

