Jonathan Hoang's family starts 'Did You See Him' campaign in Arlington, WA

It has been nearly nine months since Jonathan Hoang vanished in Snohomish County. And now, there's a new push for information on the disappearance of the young man.

The 21-year-old vanished from his home in Arlington back in March. Jonathan has a developmental disability, and his family believes someone befriended him online and lured him out of his home.

More than two months after he vanished, he was spotted on home surveillance video in Kirkland. Since then, there have been zero leads in the case.

Over the weekend, his family held a "Did you see him?" campaign in Arlington, canvassing downtown and reminding people of Jonathan's face and his story.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his location.

Jonathan Hoang missing person poster

What they're saying:

"I just want to know what happened to him at this point, I feel like when you’re sitting in a chair, and it’s falling backwards, that feeling like you can’t catch yourself, and you’re falling. It’s been 12 days of that and my chest is tight, and I don’t know where he is," Irene Pfister, Jonathan’s sister, previously said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.