WA Gov. Bob Ferguson shares Jonathan Hoang missing poster

The Brief Jonathan Hoang has been missing for four months now. Recent possible sightings on surveillance camera gave new energy to the search for him. Gov. Ferguson now joins in the call for information as community events like a honk and wave over the weekend keep the search efforts top of mind for western Washington communities.



The search for a young man from Arlington is still pushing ahead. Now, the governor is joining the call for help to find Jonathan Hoang.

On Tuesday, Governor Bob Ferguson shared the missing poster for Jonathan on his social media accounts. The 21-year-old with a developmental disability has been missing since March 30.

Gov. Ferguson comments on missing person case in Arlington

What they're saying:

"Jonathan is an endangered missing person and vulnerable adult with autism. The last sighting was in Kirkland on June 23rd. Please call 911 if you see Jonathan or have any information," read his post to X (formerly Twitter).

There is a $100,000 reward being offered by Jonathan's family and help from the community.

Jonathan Hoang sightings

There was recently an unconfirmed sighting of Johnathan on a ring camera in Kirkland.

