Authorities investigate 'suspicious' fire at funeral home in South Seattle

The Brief Firefighters responded to a well-involved fire at the Columbia Funeral Home and Crematory in South Seattle early Wednesday morning. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause; no injuries were reported.



An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a funeral home in South Seattle on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Before 4 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a commercial building near South Oregon Street and Rainier Avenue South.

When firefighters arrived at the location, there was a well-involved fire at the Columbia Funeral Home and Crematory. Crews quickly exhausted the fire before 5:30 a.m.

Investigators told FOX 13 Seattle at the scene that the fire is believed to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Some of the roadways were blocked but later reopened.

Before 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home under construction on South Hanford Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and searched and evacuated nearby homes as a safety precaution.

Officials also said this fire was considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

