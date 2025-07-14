When, where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle during the Seafair Air Show

The Brief The annual Seafair Weekend Festival returns to Genesee Park Aug. 1-3. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly in the Boeing Seafair Air Show alongside several other performers, and are tentatively scheduled to fly from 3:30–4:40 p.m. each day. A full list of performers are scheduled to fly Aug. 1-3 over Lake Washington and the greater Seattle area.



The Seafair Weekend Festival returns to Seattle for its 76th annual event, bringing hydroplane racing, air shows and more to Genesee Park.

As part of the weekend festivities, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to the Emerald City to take part in the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show, running Aug. 1-3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Keep reading to learn where and when you can watch the Blue Angels practice and perform at this year's Seafair air show.

Who is flying in the Boeing Seafair Air Show?

The Seafair Weekend Festival begins Friday, Aug. 1, and will run throughout the entire weekend. All events will end at 6 p.m.; exact times for events have not been announced.

The Blue Angels aren't the only airplanes flying in the air show; the iconic F-18 jets will be joined by several other aircraft. Here is the full list of performers by day:

Friday, August 1

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

PBY-5A Catalina

Torrey Ward's Microjet

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B

U.S. Air Force F-16 with Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang

U.S. Army Helocast

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo

Melissa Dawn Burns Aerial Acrobatics

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Saturday, August 2

PBY-5A Catalina

Torrey Ward's Microjet

U.S. Marine Corps F35B

U.S. Air Force F-16 with Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang

U.S. Army Helocast

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

Melissa Dawn Burns Aerial Acrobatics

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Sunday, August 3

Opening Ceremonies

King County Hello Flag Presentation

National Anthem Singer

PBY-5A Catalina

Torrey Ward's Microjet

U.S. Marine Corps F35B

U.S. Air Force F-16 with Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang

U.S. Army Helocast

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo

Melissa Dawn Burns Aerial Acrobatics

Boeing Fly-By

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are tentatively scheduled to fly from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. each day, but the exact schedules have not been confirmed yet by Seafair.

Where can I watch the Seafair Air Show?

The official viewing point of the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show is at the Seafair Weekend Festival at Genesee Park, located at 4316 S. Genesee St.

Admission is free to the public on Friday, Aug. 1, but tickets must be purchased to attend the festival on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $50 for adult single-day entry.

There will be plenty of other options around Lake Washington to watch the air show at no cost:

Mount Baker Park - 2521 Lake Park Drive S., Seattle, WA

Colman Park - 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Pritchard Island Beach - 8400 55th Ave. S, Seattle, WA

Stan Sayres Memorial Park - 3808 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Aubrey Davis Park - 2030 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island , WA

Groveland Beach Park - 7740 S.E. 58th St., Mercer Island, WA

Medina Beach Park - 501 Evergreen Point Road, Medina , WA

Chism Beach Park - 9600 SE 11th St., Bellevue , WA

Meydenbauer Bay Park - 419 98th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, WA

How to see another angle of the Blue Angels

The Museum of Flight will host its annual Jet Blast Bash on Aug. 2 and 3 for a different look at the Boeing Seafair Air Show.

Visitors can watch the takeoffs and landings of the air show aircraft, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, at the museum. As part of the event, the museum will also have food trucks, a beer garden and live music for visitors to enjoy.

The event will run at the Museum of Flight from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free for museum members and is included with a general admission ticket purchase.

Check back later for updated practice and exact air show times.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair and The Museum of Flight.

