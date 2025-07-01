The Brief Jonathan Hoang, a 21-year-old with a developmental disability, has been missing from Arlington since March 30. New surveillance footage from Kirkland offers hope, showing a man resembling Jonathan, but no search efforts have been deployed. The family offers a $10,000 reward for information and is organizing a community search at Juanita Beach in Kirkland on Wednesday.



For the last three months, Jonathan Hoang’s family has lived in a painful limbo following his disappearance from their Arlington home. But new home surveillance video from a Kirkland neighborhood is offering them a renewed sense of hope—and urgency.

Hoang, a 21-year-old with a developmental disability, was last seen on March 30 at his home around 7:30 p.m. as he headed to bed.

"It’s been hard not knowing where he is, who he’s with, if he’s okay or not okay, if he’s alive," said Irene Pfister, Jonathan’s older sister. "He isn’t able to self-advocate, and he is never going to live without assistance."

New Video:

A video clip surfaced last week, showing a young man walking through a Kirkland neighborhood. The family believes the person in the footage strongly resembles Jonathan.

"This is the best lead and the best hope we've had since his disappearance," Jonathan’s father, Thao Hoang, said.

Pfister said the man’s posture and vocal behavior match Jonathan’s. "This is the first one where it really looks like Jonathan, and it's a clear visual," Pfister said. "You can hear him going ‘hmm,’ and that's one of Jonathan's vocal stims."

Another surveillance video recorded just down the same street shows the same man pacing and attempting to use a porta-potty.

"His mannerism, his build, the way he moves and walks resonate so strong with us that we're like beyond belief—that we want to drop everything and just run down there and then look for him," Hoang said.

Despite the promising lead, the family expressed frustration that local law enforcement has not yet deployed search and rescue resources.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, has classified the case as a missing person report—not a criminal investigation.

"No foul play, no crime—it is not illegal for someone to be walking at night," Hoang said.

"At this time, it does not look like they are prioritizing Jonathan as a missing person, which is disappointing to me," Pfister said.

The sheriff’s office told FOX 13 that the detective assigned to the case is reviewing the newly surfaced videos. But with more than a week passing since the possible sighting, the family fears Jonathan could now be far from the Kirkland area.

"It’s both heartbreaking but also very hopeful that we’re so close to finding him," Hoang said.

"Time is critical," Pfister said. "If you think you see him, do not hesitate to call 911, to take a photo or a video, and to approach them and ask if they are Jonathan."

Jonathan is described as gentle and nonverbal under stress. He has a distinct walk, a mole on his right inner forearm, and two moles on his face. He may self-soothe by rocking or humming.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his safe return and continues to raise funds via a GoFundMe page to support ongoing search efforts.

The family is urging community members to check their home security cameras for any clues. They’re also organizing a community search this week. Volunteers are asked to meet at Juanita Beach in Kirkland at 9 a.m. Wednesday to help distribute flyers and assist in the effort.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this story came from the family of Jonathan Hoang, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

