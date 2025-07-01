Voodoo Doughnut opening third WA location in Bellevue

The Brief Voodoo Doughnut is opening its third Washington location in Bellevue, joining existing shops in Seattle and Vancouver. The new store will be located at 10713 Main Street, but the opening date has not been announced yet. Locals can sign up as Voodoo Insiders for a chance at free swag and access to a VIP Preview Night.



Portland's signature bright pink donut shop is expanding once again in western Washington.

Voodoo Doughnut, known for their delicious and meticulously-designed doughnut selection, is opening its third Washington shop in Bellevue. They currently have locations open in Seattle and Vancouver.

According to the Voodoo Doughnut website, the downtown Bellevue shop is coming to 10713 Main Street, just blocks from Bellevue Square and Bellevue Downtown Park, in the former Rudy's Barbershop space. No word on its opening date yet, though.

The backstory:

The bright pink bakeshop has 24 locations across the U.S., serving up a large, colorful and one-of-a-kind collection that includes the famous Bacon Maple Bar, Voodoo Doll, The Homer, Voodoo Bubble, and many more signature flavors.

Voodoo held its grand opening in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood back in December 2024. It's located at the corner of Pine St and Minor Ave, open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

To celebrate the Bellevue shop opening, locals who sign up to become Voodoo Insiders have a chance to snag free swag, get insider news, exclusive offers and access to a VIP Preview Night, date to be announced.

Voodoo Doughnut was founded in 2003 in Portland's Old Town neighborhood, with its distinctive designs and gourmet doughnuts quickly becoming a big seller along the West Coast. Today, they continue to expand across the country with the slogan, "Good Things Come In Pink Boxes."

Learn more online at the Voodoo Doughnut website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Voodoo Doughnut's website and social media, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

