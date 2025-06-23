For months, people who live in Ridgefield and across Washington have eagerly been waiting for the opening of the state’s first In-N-Out. We’re talking Double Double’s and Animal Style fries!

Last week, FOX 13 reported the popular fast-food chain started hiring for its first Washington location. On Monday, FOX 13 sent a crew down Ridgefield to see how progress was coming along.

Right off of I-5, as you enter the city of Ridgefield, you’ll see it; the yellow arrow: a sign the state’s first In-N-Out is moving in.

In-N-Out construction progress in Ridgefield, WA

Online, fans of the California staple are hungry with anticipation. More than 10,000 people are members of this ‘In-N-Out Ridgefield’ Facebook group.

What they're saying:

"When I go to California my first meal is always In-N-Out," Steve Mathis, an active member of the group who helps run the page. Some people consider him an In-N-Out super fan. "I guess that would be an accurate description," he said. From his license plate to hats, socks, books and a bunch of In-N-Out t-shirts, to socks, books and a bunch of In-N-Out t-shirts. "They create a new one every year, this one here is the same one, except one is from Texas, one is from Arizona, and one is from Utah," Mathis said.

Steve Mathis

This super fan is counting down the days until he can get his hands on a cheeseburger and animal style fries.

"I love the quality, I appreciate their friendliness, the way they keep the place clean, they make it a great experience for anyone who goes," Mathis said.

He shares weekly updates on the fast-food chain’s progress, complete with pictures and even drone videos. Just a mile away from where Mathis lives, crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the new location.

In-N-Out Ridgefield Facebook group

As of Monday, the sign was up, the palm trees were crossed, and the tables were installed. "The spokesperson for In-N-Out states that it normally takes eight-to-nine months to build an In-N-Out, based on that eight months was June 15th and nine months will be July 15th which means the restaurant could open any day now. "I’m ready," Mathis said.

On its website, In-N-Out has a list of the locations coming soon. Ridgefield is listed as the third one down which Mathis told FOX 13 that would make Ridgefield the 424th location. Plans for another In-N-Out in Vancouver are also underway.

FOX 13 reached out to In-N-Out for any updates, they said there were no new updates, but the Vancouver location now has a sign that says ‘here soon.’

Construction progress on the In-N-Out location in Ridgefield, Washington.

