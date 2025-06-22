Pregnant Bellingham mom rescues her toddler from burning car

One week ago, a Bellingham mom was driving with her toddler, when her truck burst into flames. It happened on Father’s Day on I-5 right before the Stanwood exit.

"I pulled over to the side of the freeway, and it just immediately caught on fire," Juliana Magliano, the owner of the truck said.

The single, pregnant mom told FOX 13 that from the time her truck started smoking to the time it caught fire, it was just a matter of minutes.

Bellingham mom saves toddler from burning truck

Her only concern was getting her 3-year-old son out of his car seat and out of the burning truck.

"It was insane, I was actually on the phone at the time, and I just dropped my phone and keys at the same time and used both my hands to get him out of there. It was, I would’ve done anything to get him out of there," Magliano said.

She adds, she doesn’t know what sparked the fire in the engine compartment, but says her insurance is investigating. She told FOX 13; she takes her truck in for routine maintenance and even spent $11,000 dollars on repairs in the last two years. "I replaced the timing chains, the turbos, all of the major nobs. Three years ago, I replaced the water pump," Magliano said.

Thinking back to what happened, Magliano said that moment still doesn’t feel real. "Things are replaceable, people aren’t. So, I was really glad that we are safe," Magliano said.

She also knows this could have been so much worse. "It’s wild to think about honestly, because I just wonder would I have had time to get my son out of the car safely and there were five people that stopped, and they were just angels," Magliano said.

As for her son, she said he’s doing good, and that he still asks about the truck and when they’re getting it back.

Magliano has a GoFundMe to help with getting a new car and other expenses, which you can find here.

