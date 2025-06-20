What outdoor areas in WA could be put up for sale by congress?

Concerned social media influencers and outdoor enthusiasts across the Pacific Northwest are sharing lists of beloved Washington State lakes, peaks and waterfalls at risk of auction under a controversial provision in the proposed federal budget bill.

After seeing this, FOX 13 sought to verify these creators’ online messages. Below you will find a full list of beloved wilderness destinations deemed at risk for sale by Senator Patty Murray.

Recreation assets in danger include the following, sourced through the Office of Sen. Patty Murray, and compiled with help from the Outdoor Alliance:

603 climbing sites

4,698 miles of hiking trails

929 miles of mountain bike trails

484 miles of river for paddling and rafting

According to the Wilderness Society, the following high-profile areas eligible for sale include:

Ski areas: Crystal Mountain, Alpental, Mount Baker, and parts of Stevens Pass

Backcountry gems: Washington Pass, Artist Point, Icicle Canyon, Methow Valley, and the Middle Fork of the Snoqualmie River

Popular lakes: Lake Cushman, Wynoochee Lake, Baker Lake, Bumping Lake, and Rimrock Lake

Trails & peaks: Mount Pilchuck, Heather Lake, Lake 22, and White Chuck Mountain

Gateways to National Parks: Lands adjacent to North Cascades, Mount Rainier, and Olympic National Parks

Dark Divide Roadless Area: The largest of its kind in Washington, known for old-growth forests within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

