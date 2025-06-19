How to watch Decker girls' Wenatchee, WA memorial as manhunt continues

The Brief A public memorial service for Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker is planned for Friday, June 20 in Wenatchee. FOX 13 Seattle will stream the service live in the video player at the top of this article. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Whitney Decker as she grieves the tragic loss of her daughters.



The ongoing manhunt for Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker has stretched beyond three weeks. As the search continues to capture national attention, many are looking for ways to support Whitney Decker as she grieves the tragic loss of her three daughters.

Paityn, 9 (left), Evelyn, 8 (middle), Olivia, 5 (right)

The backstory:

Travis Decker, 32, has been the target of a large manhunt ever since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy found his truck and the bodies of his and Whitney's three daughters – 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia – at a campground outside Leavenworth. He failed to return the girls to Whitney's home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles east of Seattle, following a scheduled visit three days earlier.

Keep reading to learn more about the public memorial service, how to watch it live and how to support Whitney Decker.

How to watch the memorial for the Decker girls in Wenatchee, WA

A public memorial service will honor Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker on Friday, June 20 in Wenatchee. FOX 13 Seattle will stream the service live on the video player at the top of this web page.

The service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Rockey Reach Park located at 5000 US Highway 97A in Wenatchee.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, pink and green for the Decker girls, and to bring their own candle or glow stick for use during the event.

Information poster for a memorial event for the Decker girls.

Parking, shuttle information for Decker girls memorial event

Rocky Reach Park parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to ride-share, use shuttle service and light rail transit in the area.

There will be shuttle services at Old Station starting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Confluence Technology Center and run throughout the event.

Another shuttle will only depart once. It will leave from Lincoln Elementary at 6 p.m. after 30 minutes of loading.

What they're saying:

"This memorial offers our community a meaningful space to come together in shared grief, love, and support. Out of deep respect for Whitney and her family, we ask all attendees to be present with care and compassion as we cherish the lives and memories of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. This will be a time of unity, love, and reflection - honoring their lives together", reads a portion of the GoFundMe set up to support Whitney Decker.

How to support Whitney Decker as WA manhunt continues

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to support Whitney Decker to help her with expenses and legal costs following the tragic loss of her three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia.

What they're saying:

"I’ve known Whitney for years, we're both dance moms and theater friends," wrote the manager of the GoFundMe page. "We originally met through Short Shakespeareans, where I serve as the music director and had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls over the past few years. We’ve spent this year as dance moms together, with my daughter Maisy and Whitney’s daughter Evelyn both performing on the Fabulous Feet Dance Rockstars team."

As of June 19, the fundraiser had raised $1.2 million, which will go directly to Whitney to help cover financial expenses, support time off from work and give her space to heal without financial pressure.

Travis Decker search update

Authorities have not made any major announcements regarding the manhunt for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker other than how the search has expanded into new wilderness areas. Recently, deputies released digitally altered photos of Decker to help the public identify him if he changed his appearance. Additionally, deputies had to debunk a fake TikTok video that falsely portrayed the sheriff, claiming that Decker had been arrested.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Authorities on June 17 released these images of how Travis Decker could have changed his appearance. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

The U.S. Marshals Service is now leading the fort to locate Decker, a military-trained survivalist, with assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the Washington National Guard. A $20,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to his arrest.

What to do if you spot Travis Decker in WA

What you can do:

The public is asked to report tips regarding Decker's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals Service via their tip line and website USMS Tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the "Support Whitney Decker" GoFundMe.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.