Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

New concerns are being raised about how federal immigration authorities are tracking and contacting immigrants — this time, through unexpected text messages.

Over the weekend, while protesters gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Tukwila, some immigrants were reportedly called inside for unannounced meetings with officials.

"It was really alarming and out of the norm," L.I.H. immigration attorney Lesley Irizarry-Hogan said as she shared a message one of her clients received on Friday.

It’s in Portuguese – but it asks the immigrant to report to the Seattle field office in Tukwila between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday. It makes it very clear if folks don’t show up, it’s considered a violation.

Irizarry-Hogan said she believes someone in line ahead of her client may have been detained. While her client was released after a short meeting, she found the situation suspicious. The client had recently completed a scheduled check-in with ICE.

"I walked in with my client and I was not allowed in," Irizarry-Hogan said. "In my 20-year career, I’ve never seen anything like this," she said.

According to Irizarry-Hogan, these types of texts have been sent for at least the past two weeks.

The affected client is a Portuguese immigrant who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, amid a surge of arrivals at the southern border. Irizarry-Hogan said those, like her client, who entered with children during that time are being prioritized under current immigration enforcement policies and have been entered into the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, or ISAP.

ICE can assign individuals to ISAP either because of administrative priorities or because they are deemed high risk, classified as fugitives, or come from countries that cooperate with U.S. repatriation efforts. In some cases, limited detention space may also be a factor.

The surprise weekend summons have had ripple effects on families, Irizarry-Hogan said.

"I think this is such a sad situation. These are people. These are real families. They're trying to do the best they can, and they're being used as political pawns," Irizarry-Hogan said.

She says it’s difficult – not only logistically, like finding childcare last minute – but emotionally, as children were present and witnessing what their parents are going through.

"It's just heartbreaking," Irizarry-Hogan said

The attorney also expressed concern about the long-term impact such tactics may have on compliance.

"The fear and chaos that this administration has been trying to create has been working," Irizarry-Hogan said. "Many people who have legal options have canceled contracts with me. They have decided not to move forward out of fear. And it's these kinds of things that make people really scared to step out of the shadows. But I would like to note that these people who showed up for the text are complying, right? They're following what they're supposed to do, to do the right thing and legalize or file applications and follow the law so that they no longer have to be undocumented, and doing these things to create fear definitely affects people wanting to move forward or legalize or file anything with immigration."

FOX 13 reached out to ICE, Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to the concerns in a statement to FOX 13, saying:

"ICE has been conducting arrests of aliens with final deportation orders in ICE’s ATD-Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP). During the Biden administration, thousands of illegal aliens – including violent criminals – with final orders of removal were on ATD and allowed to roam our communities. This should never have been the case.

"ISAP exists to keep tabs on the whereabouts of aliens with final deportation orders and ensure compliance with release conditions, and regular check-ins are a part of this compliance.

"Our ISAP office operations were disrupted over the weekend due to violent protests in several cities, and for the safety and security of employees and participants, the offices were temporarily closed. Should a participant arrive to their scheduled check-in when an office is closed due to these security threats, they will not be penalized."

It remains unclear how many individuals received these text messages and were detained over the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from L.I.H. immigration attorney Lesley Irizarry-Hogan, Homeland Security's Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

