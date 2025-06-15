Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

Police in Edmonds are reporting a person has been hit and killed by a train along the waterfront.

Ferry service is delayed in the area as crews work to clear and investigate the scene on Sunday afternoon. Edmonds Police says the delays will be "significant" going into the evening on June 15.

An alert was sent out stating the Edmonds/Kingston route is out of service. The alternate route provided will be Seattle/Bainbridge.

The person hit by the train was a pedestrian. More information on the crash and the identity of the victim are not available at this time. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Edmonds Police Department.

