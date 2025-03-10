2 sailors rescued from Puget Sound near Edmonds, WA

The Brief A man and woman were rescued from Puget Sound over the weekend. The pair went overboard from a sailboat near Edmonds. Rescuers got them to the hospital around noon on Saturday.



A man and woman are safe following a weekend accident landing both in the hospital.

Timeline:

A vessel from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office pulled the pair from the water around 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 8.

From there, they were transported to Edmonds Marina where South County Fire rushed them to the Swedish Edmonds hospital. Photos from SCF show the multi-agency effort.

While one was in serious condition, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

SCF reports both were wearing their life jackets when they were rescued. In a post to X (formerly Twitter) the agency reminds people to wear theirs.

"Always wear yours on the water. Every. Time."

The Source: Information for this article comes from South County Fire.

