Justin Turner critical of Seattle Mariners ownership for unwillingness to spend

Former Seattle Mariners first baseman Justin Turner leveled heavy criticism against ownership of the team for their unwillingness to spend money to add offensive talent this offseason.

In a story by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Turner pointed to the group's inaction over the winter to supplement a starting rotation that may be the best in all of baseball.

"The fact that they missed the playoffs by one game, and didn’t go out and add an impact bat or two when you have the best pitching staff in baseball just seems absurd to me.," Turner said.

Turner, 40, played 48 games for the Mariners last season after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Turner had interest in staying with Seattle this offseason as he enjoyed his time with the team last year. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in February.

Much like a large portion of the Mariners fan base, Turner can't understand why the team is potentially wasting a golden opportunity to compete for a championship. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo haven't reached free agency and remain relatively cheap options. Similarly, catcher Cal Raleigh remains cheap for the time being as well, coming off a Platinum Glove-winning season.

"I told them several times this offseason, you have a unicorn of a pitching staff," Turner said. "This might be the best five starting pitchers in the history of the game. I mean, find me a better 5-man. There obviously has been teams that have had elite three guys, right? Maybe four guys, but five guys?

"Honestly, as much as I wanted to be back there, if I was the only piece they brought back in, I would be saying the same thing: What the hell are we doing? Are you trying?"

"There’s not going to a better time to go for it. So, I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m very confused. It’s a head-scratcher for me."

The Mariners re-signed infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year $7.8 million deal despite coming off a down season and knee surgery. They're also asking him to play third base, which is a departure from his normal spot at second base.

Thirty-seven-year-old Donovan Solano was also signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, but those two moves were the biggest moves of an uneventful offseason for Seattle.

Pete Alonso (two years, $54 million from tbe New York Mets) and Alex Bregman (three years, $120 million from the Boston Red Sox) remained on the market for a long time this offseason. Both players could have been fits for Seattle's roster if the team had been willing to invest in a big free agent signing.

Instead, The Seattle Times reported that the Mariners were working with only a $15 million free agent budget this offseason imposed by ownership.

"There’s never going to be a better time in the history of that franchise to have added a couple of bats to make a run than this year," Turner said, "and they missed it. …

"I thought Alonso was a slam-dunk. How can you not go after him? You kidding me?"

They have an offense that led all of MLB in strikeouts last season and were second-worst in team batting average, beating out only a Chicago White Sox team that set an MLB record for most losses with 121.

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has more belief in the offense than those numbers suggest. In February, Dipoto pointed to an uptick in production after Dan Wilson was installed as manager and Edgar Martínez hired as hitting coach last year. The Mariners were 21-13 in 34 games played with Martínez and new manager Dan Wilson running the dugout. Seattle's team batting average over the final six weeks jumped to .255 after being just .216 before the coaching changes, with the strikeout rate also reduced by four percent.

"We feel like our offense doesn’t get enough credit for the things that they do well," Dipoto said. "Dan and Edgar, once they jumped on board in August, I think there was a different vibe around our team. With a few exceptions, I think just about anything that we could hope to have achieved over the last six weeks of the season, from uptick in play on the field to improved offense to just to winning games, we were as good as anybody in the league for that time."

Turner expressed sympathy for Mariners fans as he sees how close the team is to being a real contender, contrasted with an ownership group that appears unwilling to chase the opportunity.

"I feel for them. They’ve got great fans. Their fans are amazing. They want to win so bad. The team is very profitable. And they don’t spend," he said.

