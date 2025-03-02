Seattle Mariners claim RHP Seth Martinez off waivers from Marlins

article

The Brief The Mariners claimed RHP Seth Martinez off waivers from the Marlins. RHP Jackson Kowar was placed on the 60-day IL as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.



The Seattle Mariners claimed right-handed relief pitcher Seth Martinez off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

To clear a roster spot, right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Dig deeper:

Martinez, 30, has spent the last four seasons with the Houston Astros, appearing in 111 games with a 6-6 record and 3.93 ERA. Martinez has two career saves with 54 walks and 122 strikeouts in 137 ⅓ innings pitched.

It's the third time this offseason Martinez has landed with a new team via waivers. He was claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in November, and then by the Marlins in February. Now Martinez – a Peoria, Ariz. native – gets to join the Mariners back in his hometown at their spring training complex.

Martinez was a 17th round pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2016 out of Arizona State. The Astros selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2020, and he's played his entire MLB career with Houston.

Kowar, 28, missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was acquired by the Mariners in December 2023 along with infielder Cole Phillips in exchange for left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White, and cash considerations.

Kowar made 23 appearances for the Kansas City Royals in 2023, posting a 2–0 record with 29 strikeouts in 28.0 innings. Over three seasons with Kansas City (2021–2023), the University of Florida product accumulated a career record of 2–6 with a 9.12 ERA across 39 games, including eight starts.

Kowar is progressing in his recovery from the injury and is throwing with the team in spring training, but he isn't expected to be MLB ready until late May.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Mariners.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.