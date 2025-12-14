Jason Myers converts team record six field goals as Seattle Seahawks survive Colts 18-16

article

Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record six field goals, including a 56-yarder with 29 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks outlasted 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 on Sunday.

Rivers threw a touchdown pass after coming out of retirement to make his first start in nearly five years, and he led the Colts into position for Blake Grupe’s go-ahead, 60-yard field goal with 47 seconds left.

That was enough time for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (11-3). Rashid Shaheed returned Grupe’s kickoff 28 yards to the Seattle 37, and Darnold connected with Shaheed twice for 25 yards to set up Myers.

Desperate to salvage their season after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, the Colts (8-6) turned to Rivers, a grandfather who’d been coaching high school football and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His numbers were pedestrian, but he gave Indy a chance to win. Rivers finished 18 of 27 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with the pick coming on his final pass as he tried to force the ball down the field with 11 seconds left. Coby Bryant made the interception, his career-high fourth this season.

Indy has lost four straight and five of six to fall out of playoff position in the AFC. Seattle kept pace with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

It was Seattle’s first victory without a touchdown since Dec. 26, 2024, when the Seahawks beat Chicago 6-3.

Injuries

Colts: Offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann injured an elbow in the second quarter and did not return.

Seahawks: LB Derick Hall injured his hand in the first quarter and returned in the second quarter. T Abe Lucas injured his right arm/shoulder in the second half but returned.

Up next

Colts: Host San Francisco on Monday, Dec. 22.

Seahawks: Host the Rams on Thursday night with the division lead at stake.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

