'Seattle News Weekly': Superbowl LX, proposed legislation in WA
SEATTLE - From the Super Bowl to the legislative session, the vast stories in our state have kept the newsroom busy and our viewers informed.
On this episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose and Hana Kim discuss the upcoming Super Bowl run for our Seahawks, controversial new immigration-related bills in Olympia and a proposal for a 32-hour work week for Washingtonians in both the public and private sectors.
Super Bowl LX
The hosts open the podcast by reminiscing on the last Super Bowl the Seahawks were in, noting how the city of Seattle seems to share the same unity it once did, surrounding the team.
One of the stories FOX 13 has been tracking amidst the Seahawks' season, follows 72-year-oild Army veteran, Randy Santiago Cruz, who was given days to live in November but continues to fight to see the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.
Local perspective:
Earlier this week, the Seahawks team sent Randy a care package which included a personal message of support from the team, along with a 12 flag.
WA response to Minnesota shootings
What's next:
The hosts switch gears to a much more serious topic, as they bring the discussion of Minnesota shootings to the table, as Gov. Bob Ferguson and AG Nick Brown spoke about Washington's approach to ICE, if similar action is taken in our state.
An important element that Ferguson transparently confirms, is they legally cannot stop ICE from entering the state, but will pursue legal action against individual ICE agents who violate the law.
In the story about WA's response to ICE, there is mention of a whistle-blower report regarding an ICE directive allowing agents to force entry into homes, which Washington leaders have labeled "unconstitutional."
The "ICE Out Act" and mask ban
Dig deeper:
The hosts break down SB 5855, also known as the Face Covering Ban, which would penalize federal agents heavily for wearing masks during public interactions.
Additionally, they discuss the introduction of the ICE Out Act of 2026 (HB 2641), sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons. It proposes a ban on hiring any person as local law enforcement if they served as an ICE agent during the second Trump administration.
The other side:
Republican lawmakers rebut the bill— David reads a statement from Rep. Chris Corey (R-Spokane), who calls the bill "discriminatory" and argues that the state should focus on its "litany of crime problems" rather than federal politics.
The 32-Hour work week proposal
The hosts dive into Rep. Shaun Scott's proposal to move the state standard from a 40-hour work week to a 32-hour work week.
The other side:
They play an audio clip from Andrea Reay, from WA Hospitality Association, where she warns that the bill is essentially a "significant labor cost increase" that could force layoffs or price hikes.
Dig deeper:
They discuss the pilot program where a 32-hour work week reportedly saved San Juan County $2 million in cost of living expenses that the county would need to pay, along with13% less work, as in fewer services.
The hosts clarify the bill's mechanisms, specifically that it wouldn't cut pay, but would lower the threshold for when overtime pay kicks in.
The episode concludes with the hosts' emphasis on the importance of public testimony and encouraging listeners to stay engaged with local news as these bills move through the committee process.
Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.
The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus
Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County
Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by
Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.