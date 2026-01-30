'Seattle News Weekly': Superbowl LX, proposed legislation in WA

The Brief This episode dives into some of the top stories for the week: Super Bowl LX and proposed legislation in Olympia. Along the lines of the Seahawks, David and Hana shine light on a story FOX 13 has been following for a few weeks— where a 72-year-old Army veteran who was given days to live in November continues to power through to see the Seahawks play in the Super Bowl. The hosts discuss a few of the proposed bills out of Olympia, including the "ICE Out Act," and the Face Covering Ban for law enforcement, along with the 32-hour workweek proposal.



From the Super Bowl to the legislative session, the vast stories in our state have kept the newsroom busy and our viewers informed.

On this episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose and Hana Kim discuss the upcoming Super Bowl run for our Seahawks, controversial new immigration-related bills in Olympia and a proposal for a 32-hour work week for Washingtonians in both the public and private sectors.

Super Bowl LX

The hosts open the podcast by reminiscing on the last Super Bowl the Seahawks were in, noting how the city of Seattle seems to share the same unity it once did, surrounding the team.



One of the stories FOX 13 has been tracking amidst the Seahawks' season, follows 72-year-oild Army veteran, Randy Santiago Cruz, who was given days to live in November but continues to fight to see the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

Local perspective:

Earlier this week, the Seahawks team sent Randy a care package which included a personal message of support from the team, along with a 12 flag.

"I love that the Seahawks reached out to him, sent him that care kit. It just shows what a wonderful organization the Seahawks are. So we're rooting them on. We're excited for the Super Bowl." — David Rose

Related article

WA response to Minnesota shootings

What's next:

The hosts switch gears to a much more serious topic, as they bring the discussion of Minnesota shootings to the table, as Gov. Bob Ferguson and AG Nick Brown spoke about Washington's approach to ICE, if similar action is taken in our state.

"Now they are killing Americans... The people of this state can be assured that if we see this happening on our streets and in our neighborhoods, we will do everything within our authority to stop it." — Governor Ferguson, regarding ICE operations and the shootings in Minnesota.

An important element that Ferguson transparently confirms, is they legally cannot stop ICE from entering the state, but will pursue legal action against individual ICE agents who violate the law.

In the story about WA's response to ICE, there is mention of a whistle-blower report regarding an ICE directive allowing agents to force entry into homes, which Washington leaders have labeled "unconstitutional."

Featured article

The "ICE Out Act" and mask ban

Dig deeper:

The hosts break down SB 5855, also known as the Face Covering Ban, which would penalize federal agents heavily for wearing masks during public interactions.

Additionally, they discuss the introduction of the ICE Out Act of 2026 (HB 2641), sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons. It proposes a ban on hiring any person as local law enforcement if they served as an ICE agent during the second Trump administration.

The other side:

Republican lawmakers rebut the bill— David reads a statement from Rep. Chris Corey (R-Spokane), who calls the bill "discriminatory" and argues that the state should focus on its "litany of crime problems" rather than federal politics.

Featured article

The 32-Hour work week proposal

The hosts dive into Rep. Shaun Scott's proposal to move the state standard from a 40-hour work week to a 32-hour work week.

"As hard as we work, we are not necessarily more productive. In the UK and South Africa, rates of productivity went up when a 32-hour week was implemented." — Representative Shaun Scott, advocating for his 32-hour workweek legislation.

The other side:

They play an audio clip from Andrea Reay, from WA Hospitality Association, where she warns that the bill is essentially a "significant labor cost increase" that could force layoffs or price hikes.

Dig deeper:

They discuss the pilot program where a 32-hour work week reportedly saved San Juan County $2 million in cost of living expenses that the county would need to pay, along with13% less work, as in fewer services.

The hosts clarify the bill's mechanisms, specifically that it wouldn't cut pay, but would lower the threshold for when overtime pay kicks in.

Featured article

The episode concludes with the hosts' emphasis on the importance of public testimony and encouraging listeners to stay engaged with local news as these bills move through the committee process.

