WA lawmaker proposes a 32-hour work week for private, public sector

A Washington state lawmaker is proposing to shorten the standard work week from 40 hours to 32 hours for many workers across the state, including those in the private sector.

House Bill 2611 is sponsored by Rep. Shaun Scott, a Democratic Socialist from Seattle, and the proposal would affect both salary and hourly workers.

Rep. Scott wants to redefine full-time work to 32 hours while maintaining pay and benefits, forcing employers to pay overtime if hours go beyond 32 hours.

Shorter work week in WA

What they're saying:

Scott testified in support of his bill during a committee hearing on Tuesday, saying Americans work more hours than people in other countries.

"Americans work, annually, 125 more hours yearly than workers in Canada," Scott said.

Scott went on to say that longer hours did not necessarily mean more productivity.

"As hard as we work, we are not necessarily more productive in the UK and South Africa — rate of productivity went up when 32-hour work week was implemented," Scott said.

When asked who the stakeholder of the legislation was, Scott revealed it was the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, a union that primarily represents Boeing workers.

Big picture view:

Some lawmakers in the House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee on Tuesday questioned why a union would push the measure on the entire state, when they can collectively bargain for themselves. Another lawmaker also questioned why the state should be the one to mandate a 32-hour work week when different industries and private companies had unique challenges and operating procedures.

Supporters, including members of the Washington Federation of State Employees, testified and pointed to a recent permanent change by San Juan County implementing a 32-hour work week for workers. That policy only applies to county workers and has exceptions for sectors like law enforcement and emergency services.

San Juan County went through a pilot program before making the change official. San Juan County officials say they saw 13% fewer hours worked but 18% less sick time taken and nearly $2 million in savings when it came to cost of living expenses.

HB 2611 also has various exceptions and would not apply to workers already exempt under current overtime and minimum wage laws.

The other side:

Opposition to the bill came from several business groups, including the Washington Hospitality Association. Representatives warned the change could raise labor costs.

"For many employers, especially small businesses operating on thin margins, this bill would function as a significant labor cost increase, over time would begin earlier, forcing difficult decisions, reducing hours, cutting services and raising prices or limiting staff," said Andrea Reay, former CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.

