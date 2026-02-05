Suspect of fatal Renton, WA shooting held without bail

The Brief A 32-year-old convicted felon is being held on a no-bail hold for the Tuesday night shooting death of a 35-year-old man outside Los Jalapeños market in Renton. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect using homophobic slurs and arguing with the victim inside the store before shooting him multiple times and fleeing in an SUV; he was arrested hours later at his nearby home. Neighbors expressed growing fear as the suspect refused to attend his bond hearing on Thursday, with prosecutors expected to file formal second-degree murder charges by Friday.



A man was shot and killed outside a popular neighborhood market in Renton after an argument inside the store Tuesday night, according to police.

A 32-year-old man is being held in custody on probable cause for murder, though prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. outside Los Jalapeños on NE 4th St. Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. Despite life-saving efforts, he later died.

Court documents say surveillance video shows the accused shooter arguing with the 35-year-old victim inside the store, before pulling out a gun and shooting him multiple times. Probable cause documents say the 32-year-old continued firing, even firing shots into the victim’s face, while standing over his body before fleeing the scene.

Police say officers came face-to-face with the accused shooter as he tried to drive away in a black SUV, but he escaped. He was later arrested at his home, around the corner, after returning around midnight.

Because the suspect has not been officially charged, FOX 13 Seattle is not releasing his name.

Local perspective:

The suspect refused to appear in court again Thursday.

During the hearing, a prosecutor said, "If [the accused shooter] is refusing to come forward for his bond hearing today, then we should just strike the bond hearing. He can remain on a no-bail hold."

Customers and neighbors say the shooting has shaken their sense of safety — though others say violence in the area is not new.

What they're saying:

Maria, a longtime Los Jalapeños customer who did not want her face shown, said gun violence has become increasingly common.

"Now, for any argument, they pull out guns, they no longer fight with fists like they used to do before," said Maria.

Several neighbors told FOX 13 Seattle off-camera that it is not uncommon to wake up to flashing police lights and emergency activity in the area.

Maria recalled another shooting near the store last year.

"I think it was last year. There was a shooting here too. I think a young man, about 17 years old, was shot in the eye. He survived, but he was left permanently injured," said Maria.

Why you should care:

In fact, FOX 13 Seattle was at a separate shooting at a house party at the end of the block in May of last year. At the time, police said an 18-year-old was seriously injured. Investigators say that incident led to a second shooting when another teen fired at a SWAT team during an attempted arrest.

"Many things have happened, there have been shootings, and just a lot of insecurity," said Maria.

Court documents say the accused shooter arrested on Tuesday lives around the corner from the market and is a convicted felon.

He remains in custody as prosecutors consider whether to formally charge him. A charging decision is expected by Friday. It remains unclear whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

