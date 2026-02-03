1 killed in Renton, WA homicide

The Brief Renton police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Tuesday night near Northeast 4th Street and Queen Avenue NE. One person died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. A suspect has not been found, and a helicopter search is ongoing as the investigation continues.



Renton police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Northeast 4th Street near Queen Ave NE.

Police said one person died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian One helicopter is actively searching the area for a suspect, along with Renton PD.

Police will provide more information as it becomes available.

