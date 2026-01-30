Renton, WA driver caught using dummy to ride in HOV lane

A driver in Renton is facing hefty fines for using a dummy to pass as another passenger in order to use the HOV lane on the highway.

On Friday morning, Washington State Patrol troopers pulled the driver over on northbound I-405. In addition to being cited for expired tabs, the driver was hit with multiple fines for having a dummy decoy.

While the base fine for illegally driving in the HOV lane is $186, this person was fined an additional mandatory minimum fine of $200 for using a dummy or doll to pass as a passenger in the high occupancy lane.

Someone with these citations will then enter a two-year period where, if they are caught using dummies again, they will have an additional $200 on the already $336 enhanced fine, totaling $536.

What they're saying:

"In Washington State, using a dummy, doll, or other human facsimile to impersonate a passenger in an HOV lane is illegal and carries a substantial penalty," said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson on Jan. 30.

